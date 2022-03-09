MALHEUR COUNTY POLITICS

After the filing deadline, the election will feature only two, local contested races. Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando has filed to run against incumbent Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce while Vale-area resident Jim Mendiola filed to run against incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge.

Ballot drop boxes at the Malheur County Courthouse in Vale, and in Ontario, Nyssa and Jordan Valley will serve as collection points for ballots in the 2022 primary election. (The Enterprise/FILE)

VALE – The local candidate line-up for the May election did not change after the filing deadline March 8.

There will be only two contested races on the local ballot in the May election, both positions are on the Malheur County Court.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando has filed to run against incumbent Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce. Meanwhile, Vale-area resident Jim Mendiola filed to run against incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge.

No one filed to run against either Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, or Malheur County Treasurer Jennifer Forsyth, or Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis and Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe.

State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will run for re-election and also does not face an opponent.

The election is Tuesday, May 17.

The last day for new Oregon voters to register to vote or current voters to change party affiliation for the May election is Tuesday, April 26.

