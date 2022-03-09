EMPLOYMENT

Postings include: Farmhand, Special Education Teacher & Case Manager, Youth Logistical Fire Camp Support (Camp Crew).

Help Wanted

Work around small feed lot & help feed cattle all winter

208-741-6850

Special Education Teacher & Case Manager

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified Special Education Teacher & Case Manager position for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC license with a Special Education endorsement.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, Certified Application found on the District website at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, resume, transcripts, three letters of recommendation, and a copy of current Oregon TSPC license. Salary and benefits per negotiated agreement.

New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.

Application deadline: March 31, 2022.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

