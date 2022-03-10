COMMUNITY

The Nyssa High School Honor Society will put on a program at the city library on March 11. Columnist Susan Barton talks about that – and cookies – in her latest installment.

(Enterprise/FILE)

All ages are invited to the Nyssa Public Library as Nyssa High School Honor Society presents “Come Fly With Us” from 1 to 3 p.m. this Friday, March 11.

Come and enjoy a good book and build a surprise flying creation.

Storytime is held at the library every Tuesday at 11 a.m. In addition to the onsite activities, Storytime kits are available to take home to continue reading and learning. Each kit includes two books, one in English and one in Spanish, coloring pages to keep and story props which are returned to the library with the books.

The library staff is planning activities for students during spring break. Be sure to stop by and check out what’s happening at the library.

The Friends of the Nyssa Library are holding a $5 bag book sale. This is a great way to help the library raise funds and build your home library at the same time.

• Don’t forget, Girl Scout Troop 265 will sell cookies at M&W Markets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

• Congratulations to the Nyssa girls basketball team on their victory in the state tournament. Great job, ladies! It was just amazing to see all the support from Nyssa fans at the games. Congratulations to the players, coaches and family members who have worked so hard all season toward this goal.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

