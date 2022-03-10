COMMUNITY

Malheur County residents can catch up with events in Washington, D.C., as U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden holds a virtual town hall in Malheur County. Also coming up, the Malheur Country Historical Society resumes its in-person meetings, and Living Legends take the stage at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) talks during a town hall meeting in Ontario in 2021. (The Enterprise/File).

Here's a look at events coming up in Malheur County this week and beyond.

TOWN HALL: U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will kick off a series of online town hall sessions this week, including a session set for Malheur County.

Wyden will hold the Malheur County meeting Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Wyden will also hold virtual online town halls for Grant, Baker, Klamath and Jackson counties throughout the rest of the month.

For more information, residents can go online to: https://www.facebook.com/events/1178789102860424/

LIBRARY: Vale’s Emma Humphrey City Library has announced new hours. The library, at 150 A St. E., is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

HISTORY RETURNS: After the long pandemic hiatus, the Malheur Country Historical Society returns to meeting in person at 11:30 a.m. this Thursday, March 10, at the Vale Senior Center.

Bill Weaver, a retired engineer and former Ontario resident, will discuss his research into the Morcom Ranch, known as the Hole in the Ground Ranch.

The center will serve a lunch of spaghetti, salads and dessert. The lunch cost is $9.

All ages are welcome to the meeting. Those who plan to eat lunch were asked to call Eunice Guerrant 549-889-4610 or Bonnie Christensen 541-881-7750 to make reservations so the seniors have a count for the meal.

LEGENDS: The Meyer McLean Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center will be full of dance Saturday night as Brigham Young University’s performance of “Living Legends” takes the stage.

The show celebrates the native heritage of North and South America and the South Pacific.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., showcases talented performers of native descent doing dances and adorned with authentic and lavish costumes.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students and children.

To buy a ticket, go online to https://4rcc.com/event/byu-living-legends-2022/

CRAB TIME: Tickets are on sale now for the Vale Community Steak & Crab Grab, set for Saturday, March 26. The meal will be served in a drive-thru event from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vale Fire Hall.

The cost is $50 for a combo dinner, with two crab halves and a 16-ounce steak; $40 for a crab dinner, or $30 for a steak dinner. The sides – baked potato, pasta salad, green salad and roll are included. Diners can add more crab for $25 or add a steak for $20.

Tickets are available at Malheur Drug, from any member of the Vale Community Coalition, or by calling 208-963-5134.

