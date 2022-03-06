HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

A big third quarter put Nyssa ahead of Burns as the girls won the 3A state championship game Saturday, played in Coos Bay.

The Nyssa Bulldogs pose after winning the 3A girls basketball state title on Saturday, March 5. (OSAA/The World)

The Nyssa girls basketball team won the state championship Saturday, beating Eastern Oregon League rival Burns 33-30.

Junior Gracie Johnson, a 6-foot-5 center, led the Bulldogs with 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulldogs bring home the trophy as a winning streak that stretches back to January. Nyssa last won the state 3A title in 2007.

They faced the Hilanders three times during the season before their final matchup Saturday. Burns won 55-38 on Jan. 25, and the Bulldogs won 51-24 on Feb. 11 an 60-58 on Feb. 17.

In other playoff results, the Vale Viking boys team finished sixth at state, losing to Umatilla 50- 47. Cascade Christian of Medford won the 3A boys championship, beating De Le Salle North Catholic 52-45.

Jordan Valley beat Echo 52-28, giving the Mustang girls a fourth-place finish at state. Crane won the 1A girls title, defeating Damascus Christian 56-47.

In Saturday’s title game, Burns held the lead 15-13 at the half, but the Bulldogs outscored the Hilanders 20-15 in the third quarter to take and hold the lead.

Johnson scored the final points for the Bulldogs at 1:34 with a lay-up, leading the Hilanders 33-26. Burns scored twice more, the last basket going in with 25 seconds left.

In other scoring for the Bulldogs, senior Laney Hartley had 9 points, Brooklyn Johns 4, Malerie Long 3, Clarita Arizmendi 3, and Kate Vineyard 2.

Others on the championship team are Leti Trinidad, Clarissa Arizmendi, Morgan Johns, Lynzie Torres, London Hartley, Ambrie Draper, Lauren Sapp and Leslie Medrano.

The Bulldogs are coached by Jeremy Chamberlain with Phil Torres as assistant coach.

Johnson and Hilander Kaya Dobson were players of the game.

Watch this week's Enterprise for a full report on all the teams.