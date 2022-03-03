COMMUNITY

Malheur County folks have plenty of activities coming up this month, with a couple of annual events – the county spelling bee and the Malheur Country Historical Society – returning to an in-person format.

It’s cookie time! Nyssa Girl Scout Troop 265 is currently selling cookies, and you have two more opportunities to purchase a supply at their booth sales. This Saturday, March 5, they will be at Munk Family Dental on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then on March 12, they will be at Nyssa M&W Markets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From left, troop members at their sales table are Kaylee Briner, Brooklynne Spillan, Autumn Spillan and Whitney Mitchell. – Susan Barton (Submitted photo)

HISTORY RETURNS: After the long pandemic hiatus, the Malheur Country Historical Society returns to meeting in person next week. The gathering will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Vale Senior Center.

The program will feature Bill Weaver speaking about the Hole in the Ground Ranch in the Owyhees.

The center will serve a lunch of spaghetti, salads and dessert. The lunch cost is $9.

All ages are welcome to the meeting.

Those who plan to eat lunch are asked to call Bob Butler or email malheur [email protected] to make reservations so the seniors have a count for the meal.

SPELLING: The Malheur County Spelling Bee will draw youngsters in grades 1-8 to compete next Thursday, March 10, at Nyssa Elementary School.

The first round starts at 8 a.m. A spell-off will determine the champion. The winner is eligible to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

WYDEN TOWN HALL: U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will kick off a series of online town hall meetings this month, including a session set up for Malheur County.

The virtual town hall for Malheur County will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 11. Wyden will also hold virtual online town halls for Grant, Baker, Klamath and Jackson counties throughout the rest of the month.

YOGA: Chair Yoga and Meditation is offered Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. at the Vale Senior Center. The class is the senior project of Taleah Zueger.

BOOKS: The Vale Book Club meets Thursday, March 3, to discuss “The Canticle for Leibowitz.”

For information about the book club, contact Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

MEETINGS

Tuesday, March 8

• Vale Senior Center board meeting, 10:30 a.m., 100 Longfellow St. S.

Wednesday, March 9

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.

• Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary School.

Thursday, March 10

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. Information: 541-473-3243.

Monday, March 14

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Cemetery office.

