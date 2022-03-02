MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Nyssa girls varsity basketball team barged out of the gate and took control early on the way to a 68-41 win Saturday.

Nyssa's Kate Vineyard (right) fights for a loose ball during a state playoff game against Clatskanie Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

NYSSA – The Clatskanie girls’ basketball team quicky ran out of answers Saturday and Nyssa used its precision-like offensive attack to dismantle the Tigers 68-41 in a first-round state playoff game.

The victory propels the Bulldogs into the state tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, playing a quarterfinal game against Brookings-Harbor Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

Nyssa’s Gracie Johnson scored a game-high 25 points, and the Bulldogs took control from the start, building a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and led 41-16 at halftime. Nyssa led by as much as 58-22 at the end of the third quarter.

The first-half offensive scoring binge by the Bulldogs was exactly what head coach Jeremy Chamberlain hoped for.

“We wanted to come out strong and fast,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain said he was worried his team might be a little stiff because the last game the Bulldogs played ­– against Burns – was nine days before the Saturday contest.

“The girls assured me they were not rusty,” said Chamberlain.

Nyssa (24-2) and ranked No. 2 by the Oregon School Activities Association, held sway in every facet of the game and highlighted a fast-paced offense balanced with tough defense.

“They have a lot of girls with playoff experience. Nyssa is a helluva team,” said Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore.

Clatskanie (8-11) could never get untracked, and Nyssa rolled.

“We all had it in our heads that we wanted to win. We know nothing is handed to us, so we were going to show up and fight. Everyone on our team is a scorer,” said Johnson after the game.

Johnson said the team views the upcoming state tournament through a realistic lens.

“It’s a business trip. So, we have to take care of business,” said Johnson.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

