Ontario City Manager Adam Brown accepted a tentative offer from the western Oregon city last week. Brown, who filled the top city post for more than five years, said he expects to step into his new job around mid-April.

State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Ontario City Manager Adam Brown (right) listen to speakers during the Veterans Day Ceremony in November at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

ONTARIO – Ontario City Manager Adam Brown has accepted an offer to be the next city manager of Keizer.

Keizer officials announced Friday Brown would be their next city manager pending a background check and the finalizing of his contract by March 7.

Brown said Monday morning he informed members of the Ontario City Council of his decision to take the job last week.

“I am definitely sad to leave. There are a lot of great people I work with here,” said Brown.

Brown made $137,000 a year as Ontario city manager but said his pay as the top Keizer administrator is still being worked out.

Brown said he expects to be in his new post by mid-April.

It will then be up to the Ontario City Council to recruit and hire Brown’s replacement.

Councilor Michael Braden said Brown will be missed.

“I really did enjoy working with him. I felt he did good overall work,” said Braden.

Braden said the departure of Brown will make an impact.

“I just think he has a lot of institutional knowledge, a lot of inside knowledge so it will set us back to hire someone new,” said Braden.

Councilor John Kirby said he wishes Brown “the very best.”

“I am a fan and a friend of Adam Brown. This is a tough world we are living in and people are moving with their feet to get into less stressful jobs or one with a new dynamic,” said Kirby.

Brown spent almost six years as city manager. Before he came to Ontario, Brown was the deputy county administrator in Jackson County, Michigan.

For the past year Brown has been at the forefront of a city preoccupied by controversy, a special election to recall a city councilor and legal troubles.

Brown said Monday the past year has been tough.

“Sometimes I think it is good to get remotivated by change,” said Brown.

Brown also said his wife, Angie, has family in Molalla, a city near Keizer.

“I may have applied for it out of frustration but I am taking it because it is the right thing for our family. Sometimes it doesn’t matter what gets you in the conversation, once you are in it, it comes down to if it is the best thing for you,” said Brown.

Ontario Mayor Riley Hill said the move is a good one for Brown.

“I just wished him luck. It’s a good career move,” said Hill.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

