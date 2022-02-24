MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The game, played last week, was won in the final seconds. The victory punched Nyssa's ticket to a first-round playoff game against Clatskanie Saturday at 1 p.m.

Nyssa's Laney Hartley (1) guards Kaya Dobson of Burns as she begins to push the ball up the court during their game Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

NYSSA - The Lady Bulldogs grabbed an early advantage but watched Burns stage a comeback bid in the second half. After several ties, Nyssa won the game, 60-58 on Brooklyn Johns' two-point basket with just under six seconds to play.

Nyssa's Lauren Sapp (32) moves the ball down the court during a game against Burns Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa's Lynzie Torres fights to get into position inside the key against Burns Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A fan proclaims his preference for the winner during the Nyssa-Burns district championship game Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kaitlyn Wright (13) of Burns takes as jump shot during the district championship basketball game. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa forward Gracie Johnson tries for a jumps shot. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa's Kate Vineyard sets up for a two-point shot during the district championship game against Burns Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa's Malerie Long (14) keeps a close eye on Kaitlyn Wright as she prepares to inbound the ball. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Bulldogs celebrate after their narrow win over Burns Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT Caldwell)

The student crowd celebrates during the Nyssa-Burns district championship game Feb. 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

