OBITUARIES

Robert Raymond “Bob” Bradfield danced his way into the arms of the love of his life, Eleanor, as she came to help him home to heaven on Dec. 10, 2021, at Pioneer Place Assisted Living.

Robert Raymond “Bob” Bradfield

July 8, 1928 ~ Dec. 10, 2021

Bob was born July 8, 1928, to Ted and Iva (Storie) Bradfield in Yerington, Nevada. His family lived in Ludwig, Nevada, and Eugene, Oregon, before moving to Durkee, Oregon. He graduated from Muddy Creek High School, near North Powder, Oregon. He worked at cruising timber, then on a tugboat, before joining the Navy. He returned to help his dad with the farm and dairy when his dad broke his back he received a hardship honorable discharge. He was working in La Grande for the railroad when he met the love of his life Eleanor “Biddy” Reed. They were married June 7, 1953, in Ontario, Oregon. They shared 53 years together when she passed away in March 2006. He had a very special friendship with Donna Faw Hale, to share the next 12 years with.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, his parents Ted & Iva Bradfield, his sister and her family; Carol &Lyle Smith, Scott Smith, in-laws Irvin and Bessie Reed, brother-in-law Dick Jordan, and niece Laura Sword. He leaves his children Debbie and Paul Jones, Pueblo West, Colorado, Brent Bradfield and Becky Avalia, Irrigon, Oregon, and Brian and Tina Bradfield, Vale; grandchildren Travis Bradfield, Colton and Skye Bradfield, Tony Bradfield, Carolyn and Aaron Bidwell, Misty and Jake Smith, Danny Bernard; great-granddaughter Adreena Bidwell; nephew Steve Smith and Joann Price of Anchorage, Alaska, Ryan Smith, Skylar Smith; as well as sister-in-law Nelora Jordan of Westfall and her family.

Bob will be remembered as a gentle man with a big heart and a fun sense of humor. He loved to play his harmonica, dance and especially spending time with family. Services will be held March 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Vale Christian Church, 450 A St. West. Graveside service will be at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Malheur Historical Society – for the First National Bank of Vale Project in Bob’s name. PO Box 691, Ontario, OR 97914. He wanted to be a part of this project and in this way he can.