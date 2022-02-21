ONTARIO CITY GOVERNMENT

Brown has spent nearly six years in the Ontario position and said he will move into the Keizer slot in mid-April

Ontario city manager Adam Brown (right) sits with former city attorney Larry Sullivan at a council meeting last year. Brown will leave Ontario to take the city manager position in Keizer. (The Enterprise/FILE).

ONTARIO – Ontario City Manager Adam Brown has accepted an offer to be the next city manager of Keizer.

Keizer officials announced Friday Brown would be the next city manager pending a background check and the finalizing of his contract by March 7.

Brown, who has been in in Ontario for nearly six years, said Monday morning he informed members of the Ontario City Council of his decision to take the job last week.

“I am definitely sad to leave. There are a lot of great people I work with here,” said Brown.

Brown made $137,000 a year as Ontario city manager but said his pay as the top Keizer administrator is still being worked out.

Brown said he expect to be in his new post by mid-April.

The story will be updated.

