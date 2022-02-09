MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Lady Bulldogs trailed early but battled back to beat Vale 43-22 while the Vale boys varsity basketball team downed the Bulldog boys 69-47 in Eastern Oregon League action.

Vale's Halle Peterson (21) battles Nyssa's Gracie Johnson for the ball during their game Tuesday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE – The Lady Vikings burst out of the gate Tuesday night against Nyssa but couldn’t keep the momentum as Nyssa took control of the game in the second half to post a 43-22 victory in Eastern Oregon League basketball action.

“We just couldn’t get a shot to fall in the second and third quarter. We were getting looks but credit Nyssa, they contested all of our shots,” said Vale coach Randy Seals.

Vale (7-2) was out in front 11-6 at the end of the first quarter but Nyssa (8-1) battled back in the second frame and went ahead 11-10 on Gracie Johnson’s turn-around jump shot with 5:18 to go.

Nyssa never trailed again and led 21-15 at intermission.

“They’re just a great team overall and a great defensive team especially and we had trouble scoring. I thought our girls really battled and never game up,” said Seals.

Johnson led Nyssa with 12 points. Kinsey Meisinger paced the Vikings with seven points.

The Lady Viks face Jordan Valley in Jordan Valley Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Nyssa girls are scheduled to play Burns Friday at home at 5:30 p.m.

In the nightcap, the Vale boys varsity basketball team improved to 9-0 in league play with a 69-47 win over Nyssa (2-7) in Eastern Oregon League action.

Five Vale players finished the night in double-digits.

Kade Kurata led Vale with 12 points while Tanner Steele and John Wolfe each scored 11 points and Colten Stepleton and Diesel Johnson chipped in 10 points apiece.

Vale plays Baker Wednesday night and then faces Burns in Burns Saturday.

The Nyssa boys team will play Burns Friday at 7 p.m.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

