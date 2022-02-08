MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Meanwhile, Toby Clow of Adrian clinched first place in the 220-pound weight classification at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational Saturday in Heppner.

Vale’s Nathan Kimball prepares to pin a Burns wrestler during a dual meet last week at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/Pat CALDWELL)

UMATILLA – The Vale boys varsity basketball team emerged from weekend play with two more wins to improve to 8-0 as it enters into the final week of league action.

Vale defeated Riverside 49-21 Friday and beat Umatilla 52-44 victory Eastern Oregon League play Saturday.

“We didn’t have any injuries and we got a couple wins which is obviously very difficult when you travel that far to play a couple of basketball games,” said Vale coach Colby Shira.

Diesel Johnson paced the Viking attack against Riverside with 13 points and five rebounds while John Wolfe chipped in 12.

Saturday against Umatilla, the Vikings did not gain control of the game until the fourth quarter and parlayed a solid night of rebounding to post the victory.

“Defensively we were very consistent and held their shooters in check,” said Shira.

Wolfe led Vale with 13 points against Umatilla while Johnson scored 10 and Kade Kurata chipped in nine. Johnson also pulled down 11 rebounds.

“We knew going on the road it wasn’t going to be an easy task but our kids stepped up,” said Shira.

Shira said he is pleased with where the Vikings sit in league standings but again cautioned there are still games to play before the season ends.

The Vikings played Nyssa Tuesday night and then face Baker in a non-league game at Baker City Wednesday. Then Vale travels to Burns.

“Burns is one of the toughest gyms to get a win in in Oregon. It is extremely difficult to get a win there no matter what the records are,” said Shira.

In girls prep action, the Lady Viks beat Riverside 28-24 Friday and defeated Umatilla 45-19 Saturday to improve to 7-1 in league play.

In prep wrestling action last weekend, Toby Clow of Adrian clinched first place in the 220-pound weight classification at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational Saturday in Heppner. Baker/Powder Valley won the tournament with 245 team points while Culver was second (191 points) and Pine Eagle was third (107 points) in team standings. Adrian placed 14th.

Three local girls placed high in their respective weight classes at the Oregon School Activities Association Special District 3 tournament Saturday in Redmond.

Adrian’s Virginia Tolman placed fourth in the 105-pound weight class while Nyssa’s Hailie Ballou was fourth at 135 pounds. Jessica Williams of Vale placed third at 140 pounds.

In other prep basketball action:

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

Adrian 72, Prairie City 55

Crane 59, Jordan Valley 29

Vale 49, Riverside 21

Umatilla 74, Nyssa 41

Girls basketball

Crane 50, Jordan Valley 35

Prairie City 39, Adrian 33

Nyssa 46, Umatilla 21

Vale 28, Riverside 24

La Grande 54, Ontario 14

Saturday, Feb. 5

Boys basketball

Adrian 95, Long Creek/Ukiah 18

Four Rivers 51, Jordan Valley 45

Vale 52, Umatilla 44

Irrigon 47, Nyssa 44

Girls Basketball

Jordan Valley 64, Four Rivers 27

Nyssa 55, Irrigon 22

Vale 45, Umatilla 19

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

