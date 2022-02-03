COMMUNITY

Billed for "Gals and Guys," Treasure Valley Connection offers music, dining and an inspirational talk next Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Kirley's in Ontario.

(The Enterprise/File)

Check out these events on Ontario's calendar in the coming weeks:

CONNECTING: Gals and Guys Treasure Valley Connection offers music, an inspirational talk and more Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Kirley’s Family Dining in Ontario.

The cost is $12 and includes the buffet meal. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program and meal at 6 p.m. For reservations, call or text Wanda at 208-739-5030.

There will be music by Diann Wilson of Caldwell, information about kinesiology from Laura Rader of Healing the Sole, and a talk on “Finding Your Purpose in Every Season” by Janice Mathers, of Bend. Mathers also will hold a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Kirley’s.

CONCERT: Four Rivers Culture Center will host the music group TAKE3 Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater.

The trio – violinist Lindsay Deutsch, pianist Jason Stoll and cellist Mikala Schmitz – deliver a blend of classic music sprinkled with a dose of rock.

Sponsored by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music in Ontario or at the gift shop at Four Rivers.

Season tickets and individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through the FRCC Facebook page: Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley.

For more information contact Janet Komoto at 208-739-2777.

CENTER BALL: Four Rivers Cultural Center invites the community to “Imagine a Night Around the World” at the Center Ball, set for Feb. 12 at the center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario.

The event raises money for youth and community programming at the center.

Doors open at 8 p.m. There will be cocktails and tapas, games, and music by the High Street Band with Emily Stanton.

The event is for age 21 and up. Tickets cost $65 and are available at the center gift shop or online at 4rcc.com.

