Adam Brown, who has served five years in the Ontario city manager position, will interview with Keizer officials later this month.

Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, shown at a council meeting this year, is one of three finalists for the city manager position in Keizer. (The Enterprise/file)

ONTARIO – Adam Brown, who has been the Ontario city manager for five years, is now one of three finalists for a top slot in Keizer.

The city of Keizer announced early Wednesday that Brown, along with Eileen Stein and Timothy Wood, is in consideration for the town’s city manager position.

Keizer has about 40,000 people compared to 11,000 in Ontario.

Brown cautioned in an interview Wednesday that he was just one of three candidates and no final decision has been made.

He said he will interview with Keizer city officials Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

“I am just considering it. It will be a heavy decision if the opportunity presents itself,” said Brown.

Stein is served as city manager in West Linn, Mt. Angel and Sisters.

Wood as served as the city finance director for Keizer for the past six years.

