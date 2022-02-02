MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Vikings received big games from John Wolfe on the boys side and Kailey McGourty for the Lady Viks to help sweep Umatilla in Eastern Oregon League prep action.

Vale's Riley Johnson drives toward the basket during second half action Tuesday night against Umatilla. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

VALE – John Wolfe scored 24 points and the Vale varsity basketball team dominated the fourth quarter to beat Umatilla 63-48 in an Eastern Oregon League contest Tuesday night.

The win pushes the Viking record to 6-0 in league play and puts them firmly in the driver’s seat as the conference schedule winds down.

Vale's John Wolfe takes a jump shot against Umatilla Tuesday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

“He obviously had a huge game both offensively and defensively,” said Vale coach Colby Shira.

Diesel Johnson scored 10 for the home team but the Vikings did not have full control of the game until the final quarter.

Umatilla stayed close to the Vikings in the first half – the visitors knocked down six 3-pointers in the first and second quarters - and was ahead 27-26 at intermission.

Vale dominated at the free throw line, shooting 96% on the night.

Vale's Tanner Steele looks for an open man during first half action Tuesday night against Umatilla. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

“It was a big win for us obviously. But we have a long road ahead of us here in the next week and a half,” said Shira.

The Vikings go on the road this weekend and face Riverside Friday and then play Umatilla again Saturday and the play Nyssa Feb. 8 at home.

Vale's Colten Stepleton (3) tries to edge past Umatilla's Daniel Zuniga Tuesday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

In the early game, Kailey McGourty scored 11 points to help lift the Vale girls varsity basketball team past Umatilla 40-20 in an Eastern Oregon League game.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” said McGourty.

Vale coach Randy Seals said the Lady Viks used a good defensive performance to post the win.

“When you hold a team to 20 points, you are going to win,” said Seals.

Halle Peterson and Kinsey Meisinger each chipped in 10 points for Vale (5-1).

The Lady Viks will travel to play Riverside Friday and Umatilla Saturday.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

