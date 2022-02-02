PUBLIC NOTICES

Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments, Board of Equalization Notice, Road Assessment District Notice, Request for Proposals, Ironside Rural Road District Meeting, Human Services Transportation Plan, Summons.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: February 2, 2022

VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, to all assessment payers and other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District will meet on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at their office, to sit as a Board of Equalization to review and correct the assessment roll as prepared. The Operation & Maintenance fee for the year 2022 will be $200.00 per account and $40.40 per acre. These funds shall be used for the care, operation & maintenance of the district, delinquencies in collections, reserve and administrative expenses. In addition, the construction charges for 2022 shall be $2.58 per acre, payable to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation under contracts of the district. The assessment roll may be inspected during office hours at the Vale Oregon Irrigation District located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.

Vale Oregon Irrigation District

Jessi Hansen, Secretary

Publish date: February 2, 2022

Rural Road Assessment District #4

1980 Grader 120G Cat

Engine Hours 3304, 12ft blade, Tires 14.00X24 12 ply in good condition

Serial Number s#87v5218

Extra blades & tire chains included in price

Bids are open for two weeks after publication with a minimum of $28,000

Closed bids to be delivered or mailed to Nichols Accounting, 230 N Oregon Street, Ontario OR 97914

Publish date: February 2, 2022

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS for

CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Malheur Education Service District:

Ontario Early Intervention Modular Project

DATE OF ISSUE: January 25th, 2022

CLOSING DATE: February 14th, 2022

CONTACT:

Mark Redmond, Superintendent

Malheur Education Service District

363 “A” Street West

Vale, OR 97918

Phone: (541) 473 – 4824

[email protected]

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Malheur Education Service District is requesting sealed proposals for Construction Management/General Contractor Services (CM/GC) for work required in conjunction with the Ontario Early Intervention Modular Building/Sidewalk Project. The Project consists of the site excavation and backfill, grading and retention swales, all permitting requirements, plumbing/utilities/special systems hookups/lines and connections, and concrete sidewalks and flatwork. This Request for Proposal is part of a competitive selection process to engage a firm to provide construction management services for the Project.

Electronic Documents are available via email from the Contact or at the Malheur ESD website (malesd.org). A site walk through for prospective bidders will be made available upon request through the Contact.

Sealed Proposals will be accepted until 1:30pm on February 14th, 2022 at the Malheur ESD Office: 363 “A” Street West, Vale, OR 97918.

Publish Dates: February 2 & 9, 2022

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: February 2, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

RFP Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services

Malheur County and its operator Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation consultants or consulting teams to complete a revision/update to the 2016 Malheur County Coordinated Human Services as well as additional tasks/analysis of the overall existing transportation services in Malheur County.

The full content of the RFP is available at: www.mcoacs.org/transportation Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), March 1, 2022.

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Pricing information is being sought as part of this RFP. Malheur County reserves the right to: reject any and all proposals for any reason, cancel this RFP, waive minor irregularities and accept all or part of a proposal, subject to negotiation of a final contract and price.

Publish Dates: January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 and February 2 & 9, 2022

