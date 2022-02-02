NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.
/s/Gayle V. Trotter
Malheur County Clerk
Publish date: February 2, 2022
VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, to all assessment payers and other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District will meet on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at their office, to sit as a Board of Equalization to review and correct the assessment roll as prepared. The Operation & Maintenance fee for the year 2022 will be $200.00 per account and $40.40 per acre. These funds shall be used for the care, operation & maintenance of the district, delinquencies in collections, reserve and administrative expenses. In addition, the construction charges for 2022 shall be $2.58 per acre, payable to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation under contracts of the district. The assessment roll may be inspected during office hours at the Vale Oregon Irrigation District located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.
Vale Oregon Irrigation District
Jessi Hansen, Secretary
Publish date: February 2, 2022
Rural Road Assessment District #4
1980 Grader 120G Cat
Engine Hours 3304, 12ft blade, Tires 14.00X24 12 ply in good condition
Serial Number s#87v5218
Extra blades & tire chains included in price
Bids are open for two weeks after publication with a minimum of $28,000
Closed bids to be delivered or mailed to Nichols Accounting, 230 N Oregon Street, Ontario OR 97914
Publish date: February 2, 2022
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS for
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Malheur Education Service District:
Ontario Early Intervention Modular Project
DATE OF ISSUE: January 25th, 2022
CLOSING DATE: February 14th, 2022
CONTACT:
Mark Redmond, Superintendent
Malheur Education Service District
363 “A” Street West
Vale, OR 97918
Phone: (541) 473 – 4824
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The Malheur Education Service District is requesting sealed proposals for Construction Management/General Contractor Services (CM/GC) for work required in conjunction with the Ontario Early Intervention Modular Building/Sidewalk Project. The Project consists of the site excavation and backfill, grading and retention swales, all permitting requirements, plumbing/utilities/special systems hookups/lines and connections, and concrete sidewalks and flatwork. This Request for Proposal is part of a competitive selection process to engage a firm to provide construction management services for the Project.
Electronic Documents are available via email from the Contact or at the Malheur ESD website (malesd.org). A site walk through for prospective bidders will be made available upon request through the Contact.
Sealed Proposals will be accepted until 1:30pm on February 14th, 2022 at the Malheur ESD Office: 363 “A” Street West, Vale, OR 97918.
Publish Dates: February 2 & 9, 2022
IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING
The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.
Publish date: February 2, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
RFP Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services
Malheur County and its operator Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation consultants or consulting teams to complete a revision/update to the 2016 Malheur County Coordinated Human Services as well as additional tasks/analysis of the overall existing transportation services in Malheur County.
The full content of the RFP is available at: www.mcoacs.org/transportation Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), March 1, 2022.
A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2022.
Pricing information is being sought as part of this RFP. Malheur County reserves the right to: reject any and all proposals for any reason, cancel this RFP, waive minor irregularities and accept all or part of a proposal, subject to negotiation of a final contract and price.
Publish Dates: January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 and February 2 & 9, 2022
