The Enterprise is seeking your great photos of Malheur County to showcase on the coming edition of Discover, our annual visitor and business guide. Local photographers can submit their entries for a chance to win the spotlight and a gift card.

Two brothers take a dip in Snively Hot Spring during an outing with their grandmother on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Enterprise file photo)

Hey, Malheur County, check your photo files. Do you have a picture that captures spirit and beauty of Malheur County and its people?

The Malheur Enterprise is accepting contest entries for the cover photograph of the 2022 Discover guide. This contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from Malheur County. The winning photo will be featured on the cover of Discover, and two runners-up will be featured inside the guide.

The cover photo winner will receive a $100 gift card. The runners-up will receive $50 gift cards. All three will be given credit for photos published in the guide.

Deadline for entries: 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28

Limit: Up to 5 of your best photos.

Submit your entry by email as a jpg attachment or a link to a download program to [email protected] and include your name, email address, phone number, and city of residence. Also include a brief statement identifying the place, event or subject of the photo.

Details: You may submit only photos you have taken yourself, and you must have all rights to use and permission of persons depicted in the image. The Enterprise will require permission to edit and republish the winning photo. Entries must be available at high resolution, at least 300 dpi, for best reproduction. The photos should be original, with minimal manipulation, and not watermarked. Vertical scenes work best for the page dimensions of the Discover guide, minimum size is 6”x10.” Cropping for publication will be at the discretion of the editors.

Questions? Contact [email protected]