MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Both the Vale varsity boys and girls teams notched Eastern Oregon League victories over Riverside.

Vale's Haylee Cleaver (15) battles with a Riverside player during first-half action of their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

VALE – Halle Peterson poured in 18 points and teammate Kailey McGourty chipped in seven to help push the Vale girls varsity basketball team past Riverside 33-25 Friday night in an Eastern Oregon League contest.

“It was good moments and bad moments,” said Vale coach Randy Seals.

Vale (3-1) trailed early the game but knotted the contest 8-8 late in the second stanza and led 19-10 at halftime.

“We’ll take it. I don’t think we are playing our best basketball yet,” said Seals.

The Lady Vikings led by as much as 25-10 midway through the third quarter but Riverside (0-3) staged a late-game comeback bid, closing to within 31-25 with 4:32 to go in the contest.

Vale was to play Ontario Wednesday and then plays Irrigon Friday at 6 p.m.

Layla Castillo paced Riverside with 16 points.

In the nightcap, sophomore sensation Diesel Johnson scored 21 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and recorded three steals to lead the Vale boys varsity basketball team past Riverside 57-24.

“He had a great night. He’s kind of locked in right now and playing well,” said Vale coach Colby Shira.

John Wolfe scored 8 points, and had 10 rebounds as the Vikings shrugged off a slow start to take control of the game in the second quarter.

The Vikings (4-0) shot just 35% from the field but, spearheaded by Johnson, dominated under the basket for most of the night.

The slow start for Vale, said Shira, revolved around his players “just settling down.”

“Riverside came out and they got after it defensively. It took a little time to settle and be ready and to start picking their zone apart,” said Shira.

Vale's John Wolfe (4) sets up for a jump shot in a league contest with Riverside Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Once the Vikings found the magic formula they dominated, going ahead 23-13 on Wolfe’s two-point jump shot with 2:49 to go in the first half. Vale was out in front 30-15 at halftime. On a night when Vale’s offensive point output lagged, the Viking defense came up big, said Shira.

“We had 26 offensive rebounds to their seven. That right there is a massive difference,” said Shira.

Riverside (2-2), could not get untracked after the first quarter and Vale was out in front 57-19 at the end of the third stanza.

Vale's Brooks Haueter (23) blocks a jump shot by Riverside's Brian Napoles during their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

“Obviously holding them to 24 points, one of their lowest point totals of the season, is a credit to our defense,” said Shira.

The Vale boys will next play Irrigon, Friday at 7 p.m.

In other prep results:

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys basketball

Adrian 73, Huntington 26

Baker 70, Ontario 21

Jordan Valley 52, Prairie City 44

Girls basketball

Adrian 58, Huntington 24

Baker 69, Ontario 16

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys basketball

Crane 67, Adrian 53

Jordan Valley 62, Long Creek/Ukiah 13

Nyssa 69, Irrigon 42

Girls basketball

Crane 68, Adrian 24

