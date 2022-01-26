PUBLIC NOTICES

Human Services Transportation Plan, Summons, Notice of Public Hearing for Community Development Block Grant.

PUBLIC NOTICE

RFP Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services

Malheur County and its operator Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation consultants or consulting teams to complete a revision/update to the 2016 Malheur County Coordinated Human Services as well as additional tasks/analysis of the overall existing transportation services in Malheur County.

The full content of the RFP is available at: www.mcoacs.org/transportation Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), March 1, 2022.

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Pricing information is being sought as part of this RFP. Malheur County reserves the right to: reject any and all proposals for any reason, cancel this RFP, waive minor irregularities and accept all or part of a proposal, subject to negotiation of a final contract and price.

Publish Dates: January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 and February 2 & 9, 2022

Public Notice and Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Vale is eligible to apply for a 2022 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon. Community Development Block Grant funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants can be used for public facilities and housing improvements, primarily for persons with low and moderate incomes.

Approximately $12 million will be awarded to Oregon non-metropolitan cities and counties in 2022. The maximum grant that a city or county can receive is $400,000.

The City of Vale is preparing an application for a 2022 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon for the Malheur Residential Housing Rehabilitation Program in Malheur County to rehabilitate owner occupied homes of low to moderate income homeowners. It is estimated that the proposed project will benefit at least 40 persons, of whom 100% will be low or moderate income.

A public hearing will be held by the Vale City Council at 7 p.m. on February 8th at the Vale City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is for the city council to obtain citizen views and to respond to questions and comments about: community development and housing needs, especially the needs of low- and moderate-income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be assisted with a Community Development Block Grant project; and the proposed project.

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by February 7th at 150 Longfellow Street N, Vale. Both oral and written comments will be considered by the city in deciding whether to apply.

The location of the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Please contact Vale City Hall at 541-473-3133 if you will need any special accommodations to attend or participate in the meeting.

More information about Oregon Community Development Block Grants, the proposed project, and records about the City of Vale past use of Community Development Block Grant funds is available for public review at 150 Longfellow Street N in Vale during regular office hours. Advance notice is requested. If special accommodations are needed, please notify Vale City Hall at 541-473-3133 so that appropriate assistance can be provided.

Permanent involuntary displacement of persons or businesses is not anticipated as a result from the proposed project. If displacement becomes necessary, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement and provide required/reasonable benefits to those displaced. Any low- and moderate-income housing that is demolished or converted to another use will be replaced.

Those unable to attend may use the following number please call in to comment on

253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 225 421 4421 Passcode: 048643 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

To attend by zoom, please see the City Council agenda for the meeting posted Monday, February 7th at www.cityofvale.com

These calls will be recorded and videoed for public record.

Publish date: January 26, 2022

Aviso Público y Noticia de Audiencia Pública

La ciudad de Vale es elegible para aplicar a un Subsidio en 2022 del Community Development Block Grant que a su vez viene del Business Oregon. Los Subsidios del Community Development Block Grant (Bloque Subsidiario para el Desarrollo Comunitario) vienen desde el U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos). Los subsidios pueden ser usados para instalaciones públicas y remodelación de casas, primariamente por personas con ingresos moderados o bajos.

Aproximadamente $12 millones serán otorgados en 2022 a ciudades y condados no-metropolitanos de Oregon. El máximo de subsidios que la ciudad o el condado puede recibir es $400,000.

La ciudad de Vale está preparando una aplicación para el subsidio del Community Development Block Grant que viene del Business Oregon 2022 para Programa de Rehabilitación de Viviendas Residenciales del Condado Malheur, para rehabilitar viviendas ocupadas por propietarios de ingresos bajos a moderados. Se estima que el proyecto propuesto beneficiará a por lo menos 40 personas, de los cuales 100% serán de ingresos moderados o bajos.

Una audiencia pública se llevará a cabo por el consejo de la ciudad a las 7 p.m. el 8 de Febrero en el Ayuntamiento de Vale. El propósito de esta audiencia es para que el consejo de la ciudad obtenga puntos de vista de los ciudadanos y para responder preguntas acerca del: desarrollo comunitario y necesidades de vivienda, especialmente las necesidades de personas con ingresos moderados y bajos, así como también otras necesidades en la comunidad que podrían ser asistidas con un subsidio del projecto Community Development Block Grant; y el proyecto propuesto.

Los comentarios escritos son también bienvenidos y deben ser recibidos el 7 de Febrero en la 150 Longfellow Street N, Vale. Ambos comentarios, escritos y orales serán considerados por el consejo de la ciudad en decidir si aplican.

La ubicación de la audiencia es accesible para personas con incapacidades. Por favor dejar Vale City Hall 541-473-3133 para saber si usted necesitará cualquier tipo de acomodaciones especiales para asistir o participar en la reunión.

Más información sobre el Oregon Community Development Block Grants, el proyecto propuesto y los pasados registros sobre la Ciudad de Vale en el uso de los subsidios del Community Development Block Grant están disponibles para la revisión pública en la 150 Longfellow Street N durante las horas regulares de oficina. Se requiere del aviso anticipado. Si las acomodaciones especiales son necesitadas, por favor notifíquelo Vale City Hall 541-473-3133 de modo que la asistencia apropiada pueda proveerse.

El desalojamiento involuntario permanente de personas o negocios no es esperada como un resultado del proyecto propuesto. Si el desalojamiento llegara a ser necesaria, alternativas serán examinadas para minimizar el desalojamiento y proveer beneficios requeridos/razonables para aquellos removidos. Cualquier vivienda de ingreso moderado y bajo que sea demolida o convertida en otro uso será reemplazada.

Aquellos que no puedan asistir pueden usar los siguientes números, por favor llame para comentar al

253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 225 421 4421 código de acceso 048643 # comenzando a las 7:00 p.m.

Para asistir mediante zoom, por favor consulte la agenda de la corte del Concejo Municipal para la reunión publicada el lunes 7 de Febrero en www.cityofvale.com

Estas llamadas serán grabadas y video grabadas para registro público.

Publish date: January 26, 2022