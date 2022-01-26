EMPLOYMENT
The Enterprise
January 26, 2022 at 9:00am
The Vale District Snake River Valley Program (SRV) is recruiting new applicants for wildland firefighting. Individuals need to be 18 years of age. The job involves work shifts from 12 to 16 hrs per day, performing arduous duties requiring physical performance, and above average endurance and superior conditioning. Beginning January 18, 2022, applications may be picked up at the SRV office located at: 100 Oregon Street, Vale,Or, Monday through Thursday between 9:00am-4:00pm. You will need to bring in a current photo ID and Social Security Card. For any additional questions please call the SRV Office at 541-473-6230. Due to the fact that there is a limited number of positions available, applications will be given out on a first-come-first-serve-basis.
Publish dates: January 26, 2022 and February 2, 2022
