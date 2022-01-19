PUBLIC NOTICES

Malheur County Local Work Group

Meeting Announcement

Who – All, the public is invited.

What - Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting

Where – Malheur County Extension Office, 710 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR or online at:

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1618080604?pwd=MmhlaTc4WFRrVEVBMmNJamJGaE1VUT09

Meeting ID: 161 808 0604

Passcode: 967196

When – February 10, 2022, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.

Contact: Lynn Larsen;

District Conservationist - Malheur County; USDA-NRCS

2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ste. 2

Ontario, OR 97914

541-823-5132

[email protected]

Originally established by Congress in 1935 as the Soil Conservation Service (SCS), NRCS has expanded to become a conservation leader for all natural resources, ensuring private lands are conserved, restored, and more resilient to environmental challenges. The NRCS works with landowners through conservation planning and assistance designed to benefit the soil, water, air, plants, and animals that result in productive lands and healthy ecosystems.

NRCS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights,

1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice) or (202) 720-6382 (TDD). Local contact information is located in the telephone book under the federal government listing or can be found online at: www.or.nrcs.usda.gov. A request for accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting to: Lynn Larsen, 541-889-9689 x103.

Publish date: January 19, 2022

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Donita L. Olsen, Case No. 6241. Notice is hereby given that Michael D. Olsen has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published January 19th, 2022.

Publish Dates: January 19 and 26, 2022 and February 2, 2022.

PUBLIC NOTICE

RFP Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services

Malheur County and its operator Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation consultants or consulting teams to complete a revision/update to the 2016 Malheur County Coordinated Human Services as well as additional tasks/analysis of the overall existing transportation services in Malheur County.

The full content of the RFP is available at: www.mcoacs.org/transportation Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), March 1, 2022.

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Pricing information is being sought as part of this RFP. Malheur County reserves the right to: reject any and all proposals for any reason, cancel this RFP, waive minor irregularities and accept all or part of a proposal, subject to negotiation of a final contract and price.

Publish Dates: January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 and February 2 & 9, 2022

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Billie Rae Wright-Signer, Case No. 6239. Notice is hereby given that Seth Tyler Kiesel has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published January 5th, 2022.

Publish Dates January 5th, 12th, and 19th, 2022

