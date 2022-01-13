MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The public can swing by the Vale Senior Center between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday to wish Carol Skerjanec and Larry Sullivan happy retirement.

A retirement party for Carol Skerjanec and Larry Sullivan is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. in Vale. (The Enterprise/FILE).

VALE - A retirement party for local attorneys Carol Skerjanec and Larry Sullivan will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 13) at the Vale Senior Center.

Anyone is welcome to the event and there will be refreshments and food .

Sullivan and Skerjanec are long-time local lawyers who both stepped away from the legal field at the end of December.

