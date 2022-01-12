PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Billie Rae Wright-Signer, Case No. 6239. Notice is hereby given that Seth Tyler Kiesel has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published January 5th, 2022.

Publish Dates January 5th, 12th, and 19th, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

RFP Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services

Malheur County and its operator Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation consultants or consulting teams to complete a revision/update to the 2016 Malheur County Coordinated Human Services as well as additional tasks/analysis of the overall existing transportation services in Malheur County.

The full content of the RFP is available at: www.mcoacs.org/transportation Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), March 1, 2022.

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Pricing information is being sought as part of this RFP. Malheur County reserves the right to: reject any and all proposals for any reason, cancel this RFP, waive minor irregularities and accept all or part of a proposal, subject to negotiation of a final contract and price.

Publish Dates: January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 and February 2 & 9, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________