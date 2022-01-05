MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY

Area reservoirs are low and the region is still locked in a drought but a shift in climatic patterns could deliver more snow. The availability of water in reservoirs and in snowpack is crucial for the county's agriculture industry.

The early morning sun shines across Lake Owyhee near the Owyhee Dam in June. Area reservoirs, like the Owyhee, are showing low water levels but a robust winter weather pattern could help with the long-term water outlook. (The Enterprise/ANGELINA KATSANIS).

VALE – The new year is starting out with a shortage of water critical for the region’s agriculture industry, and officials are unsure if enough snow will amass to catch up.

Malheur County’s farms and ranches rely on seasonal snowpack and runoff to boost reservoir levels.

The four main local reservoirs – Warm Springs, Beulah, Bully Creek and Owyhee – that propel the agriculture industry in the spring are now either nearly empty or low in terms of water storage.

As of last week, the Owyhee Reservoir was 16% of capacity while Bully Creek was 19% full, Beulah was 15% full, and Warm Springs Reservoir stood at 5%.

As gloomy as those statistics are, they’ve been worse. In late 2018, Bully Creek and Warm Springs reservoirs were at 3% while Beulah was at 11% and Owyhee Reservoir was at 32%.

Jay Chamberlin, manager of the Nyssa-based Owyhee Irrigation District, said he typically likes to see the Owyhee between 35% and 40% full this time of year.

The reservoir is “unique” he said because “we have the availability to store a lot more.”

Last week, the snow water equivalent – a measurement used by hydrologists and water managers to assess the amount of liquid water contained in snowpack – looked encouraging for the Malheur and Owyhee basins. Those two basins furnish local reservoirs with the majority of their water.

The snow water equivalent for the Malheur was 87% of normal while the snow water equivalent for the Owyhee was 111% of normal.

Yet those numbers can be deceiving, said Chamberlin.

“Those percentages are based on right now. Say January comes along and we don’t get any more storm activity. That will all go away,” he said.

While recent snowfall proved to be a good sign for water managers, there is still a long way to go to relieve drought conditions.

“We have a pretty big hole to fill,” said Chamberlin.

Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisory hydrologist for the National Resources Conservation Service, said one or two snowstorms will not push the region out of drought conditions or quickly charge area reservoirs.

“The take-home point is it will take a multiple series of storms, a slow runoff and cooler spring, and adequate precipitation to help us recover from drought,” said Oviatt.

Long-term drought conditions have persisted. The county earned a drought declaration from the state last summer. Much of the county was in moderate to severe drought much of the year.

For the growing season, such conditions could mean fewer acres planted, lower yields and possible rationing of irrigation water.

At stake is the viability of such local staple crops as onions, an $80 million industry.

