The student center at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. (Enterprise file photo)

ONTARIO – Local students earned honors during fall term at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, officials announced.

President’s list

The honorees earning 4.0 grade point averages to make the president’s list include: Jack Riley Bradford, Emily Renee Bringman, both of Vale; Emma Elizabeth Clark, Todd Cluff, Reina A. Gilman, Sophia Cassandra Haro, Mollie Elizabeth Maxwell, and Luke Joseph Steward, all of Ontario.

Dean’s list

Making the dean’s list, with GPAs of 3.75 to 3.99, were: Isaiah Daniel Claudio, Jonathan Gabriel Ignacio, Silas James Phillips, Brittany Shurtleff, Qim Allen Tolman, Trey Washakie Trejo, all of Ontario; Sydney Nadine Johnson, of Harper; Zachery Wyatt Norton, of Vale; Chantell Quayle, of Adrian; Ruben Salazar, Spencer Harley Wade, of Nyssa.

Honor roll

On the honor roll, with GPAs of 3.5 to 3.74, were: Kaia Averi Allen, Hannah R Spicer, Amber Marie Tolman, all of Vale; Michelle Zacarias, Autumn Elizabeth Ragus, of Nyssa; Jose Jesus Anguiano, Adrian Bates, Jace Gregory Bollmann, Alexandria Suzanne Cutler, Asher LaThare Hale, Kurt Kolbaba, Lizbeth Manriguez, Rogelio Mireles Jr., Hazel Elizabeth Sanchez-Leon, all of Ontario.

