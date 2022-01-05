COMMUNITY

Shanna Wiggins Hatfield will join Vale Book Club members by zoom this Thursday, to talk about her book "Farm Girl, Rural Life Humor from a Farmer's Daughter" and the writing process.

Books on the Vale Book Club's reading list can be checked out at the Vale Library. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

VALE – Shanna Wiggins Hatfield, the author of “Farm Girl, Rural Life Humor from a Farmer’s Daughter,” will join the meeting of the Vale Book Club via zoom this Thursday, Jan. 6.

The group meets at 7 p.m. at the home of Carol Spears, 683 Cottage St.

According to the facilitator, Marge Mitchell, Hatfield will participate in a discussion of her book and will talk about her writing process and answer questions from club members.

“Farm Girl” is a collection of humorous anecdotes of her life growing up on a farm near Vale.

Shanna Wiggins Hatfield, a Vale High School graduate, has published 100 books and is noted for romance tales with realistic characters. (Submitted photo)

The author of 100 books, Hatfield lives in Pendleton with her husband, but she comes from strong Vale-area roots. She attended Willowcreek School, Vale High School, graduating in 1988, and Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, and spent a number of years as a newspaper reporter before shifting gears into marketing.

Hatfield is noted as an award-winning author of romances, beginning with her debut novel “Heart of Clay,” published in 2011. She turned to writing novels full time in 2013. Information about her books are available online at shannahatfield.com.

Guests are welcome for this unusual meeting of the club, and are asked to contact Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777, or Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954 if they plan to attend.

Refreshments will be served.

Next up: The book club’s February selection is “Lying in Wait, a Novel of Suspense,” by J.A. Jance.

Copies from the Vale Library will be available at the meeting.

