A drone view of the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario last summer. Vale resident Dawnita Haueter was chosen to be the new fairgrounds manager last month. (The Enterprise/AUSTIN JOHNSON)

ONTARIO – Longtime Vale resident Dawnita Haueter has been selected to be the next manager of the Malheur County Fair.

Haueter, 52, replaces former manager Lynelle Christiani who resigned last year. The Malheur County Fair Board made the selection last month.

“I am looking forward to everything this position offers,” Haueter told the Enterprise Monday.

Haueter, originally from Missouri, said she has lived in the Vale area for 33 years.

Her first day on the job was Monday, Jan. 3.

Haueter said she applied for the position because “I have had always been a fan of the Malheur County Fair.”

The fair traces its roots to 1909.

“I felt like this would be a good position to come into and put my input in and hopefully I can succeed,” said Haueter.

Haueter said her two children participated in the fair by showing animals and that connection to youth is one of the event’s biggest selling points.

“We make sure that the fair is a success for the kids,” said Haueter.

Haueter will earn a salary of about $45,000 a year, according to the county.

“Right now, I am in a learning process,” said Haueter.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

