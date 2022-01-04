NYSSA

Nyssa correspondent Susan Barton reports on the latest at the senior center, library and around town.

Volunteers prepare meals for the annual community Christmas dinner in Nyssa on Dec. 25, 2021. (Submitted photo/Mary Shelton)

New for 2022 on the second Tuesday of the month, the Nyssa Senior Center will be sponsoring a hot lunch.

The first lunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the center, 316 Good Ave. The menu for the January meal will be breaded pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad and dessert.

The public is invited to the lunch. The cost for non-members of the center under age 60 is $5; an optional donation of $3.50 is for those age 60 and older.

Membership in the Nyssa Senior Citizens is $5 per year with individuals age 55 and older eligible for membership. Join the fun with bingo at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Game nights are held on Thursdays at 6 p.m.

• Also at the Senior Center in January, a foot clinic will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Call 541-212-9208 to make an appointment. The cost is $20.

• Senior citizens needing energy assistance are encouraged to contact Community in Action at 541-889-9555 to make an appointment for Jan. 10, when representatives of the organization will be in Nyssa. Energy assistance is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis until funding is exhausted.

Several documents are required at the appointment, including proof of identification, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income, Social Security Benefit letter, Idaho Power bill and heating bill.

• Nyssa Public Library’s logo contest ends this Friday, Dec. 31. More information and the form necessary can be obtained at the library or on the library’s Facebook page or website. The Lego Club meets on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m. for games and activities.

• The recent Community Christmas Dinner was a great time to enjoy a delicious meal and visit with community members. For those unable to come to the dinner, meals were delivered by the Nyssa Police Department. More than 100 meals were prepared for in-person dining, carry out or delivery. Thank you to the many volunteers who helped cook, set up, serve and clean up.

From left: Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou, Sgt. Greg Armenta, Officer Taylor Brown and Officer Rick Reyna are ready to deliver meals on Christmas Day to residents unable to gather at the Senior Center for dinner. (Photo by Mary Shelton)

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

﻿EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.