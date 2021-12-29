MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Dwayne Ulrey passed away Dec. 12, 2021. He was born March 10, 1956, in Nyssa, Oregon, the first child of Floyd and Barbara Ulrey. He attended Nyssa schools from first grade through 12th and TVCC for one and a half years. (Submitted Information)

Dwayne Ulrey

March 10, 1956 ~ December 12, 2021

He worked several jobs before being employed by the Nyssa School District, where he worked as a janitor for 34 years. He retired in 2018. He is survived by his mother Barbara: brother, Bill of Bremerton, Washington; sisters, Terri (Ken) Landreth of Nyssa, Debra Ward of Nampa, Idaho, and Nancy (Jim) Johnson of Oak Harber, Washington; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father, grandparents and brother Larry.

There will be a delayed memorial in the spring of 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario, Oregon.