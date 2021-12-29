EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Instructional Assistant, Bus Driver, Food Service Assistant, Farmers Supply, Youth Transition Program, Feed lot.

Instructional Assistant

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for an Instructional Assistant position for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested applicants should possess a high school diploma and a passing score on the Paraprofessional Exam or an Associate’s Degree or two years of college. The Paraprofessional Exam can be scheduled by contacting Malheur ESD at (541) 473-3138. This position is PERS eligible. A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Bus Driver

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for Bus Driver positions for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested applicants must have a clean driving record and be able to pass a drug test. Applicants should possess a current CDL with bus driver, air brake endorsement or be willing to train. This position is PERS eligible.

New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception. A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Food Service Assistant

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a five hour per day Food Service Assistant position. Interested applicants should possess a food handler’s card. This position is PERS eligible.

A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Farmers Supply

Fertilizer Plant in Vale.

-Full time position duties hauling fertilizer, crop protection products, applying liquid fertilizer, shop work.

CDL required within 3 months after date of hire.

Benefits include 401-k, health insurance, wages based on experience.

Send resume to Farmers Supply 550 Harrison St. Vale, OR 97918

or call 541-473-3225

-Part time position in spring call for details.

Ask for Tim.

Youth Transition Program (YTP) Specialist with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at: https://www.malesd.org/HR/employment or contact Kristia Simmons at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4833. Closes January 7, 2022.

Help wanted

for small cow/ calf opperation. To help load & feed cattle. General feed work.

280-741-6850