PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Gary William Boor, Vale Senior Citizen and Community Center, Summons

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Gary William Boor Case No. 6236. Notice is hereby given that Debra Kay Boor has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published December 22, 2021.

Publish Dates December 22, 29, and January 5, 2022.

Notice of Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of the Vale Senior Citizen and Community Center will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Vale Senior Citizen Center, 100 Longfellow Street South, Vale, OR. We will be electing officers for the upcoming year and hearing a state of the enter address from our current president, Irene Christ. Members must be in good standing (dues paid and current) in order to vote in the officer election. The nominating committee will have recommendations and nominations will also be taken from the floor from members in good standing.

Publish Dates: December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

