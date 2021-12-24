PHOTO GALLERY

The event, at Nyssa High Schools auditorium Dec. 16, attracted a large crowd as youth spread cheer with holiday tunes.

Nyssa Elementary School student Bella Escobedo gets into the holiday mood with a song during a concert at Nyssa High School Dec. 16. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

NYSSA - The halls of Nyssa High School resonated with cheery Christmas songs Dec. 16 during the annual concert staged by the elementary school.

A large crowd showed to listen to a host of songs from the youngsters. The concert was one of several put on by area schools for the 2021 Christmas season.

Many students dressed up in festive attire at the 2021 Nyssa Elementary School Christmas concert. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There was plenty of Christmas spirit at the Nyssa High School auditorium Dec. 16 when elementary school students staged a holiday concert. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa Elementary School students entertained parents and family members Dec. 16. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Second-grade students Devin Simpson, Melody Martinez and Dominic Perez sing a Christmas carol at a concert Dec. 16 at Nyssa High School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa Elementary School students sing songs of the Christmas season. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa Elementary School students sang songs of Christmas to a large crowd of parents, family and friends Dec. 16 at Nyssa High School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

