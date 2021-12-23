Free MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Local folks can enjoy a Christmas dinner at two community events in Malheur County, thanks to volunteers and donations.

Local communities are providing Christmas dinner to all on Saturday, with in-person dining at the Nyssa event and "grab and go" drive-up service in Vale. Here's how to take part, or to volunteer.

Nyssa Christmas meal

The 15th Annual Nyssa Community Christmas Dinner happens from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center, 316 Good Ave.

Tables will be set with lots of room for social distancing as you enjoy a delicious dinner, allowing room to eat yet also to greet community members you may not have seen for a while.

Takeout will be available for those who would rather eat at home, and for those unable to come to the center, delivery will also be available. Call 541-212-2987 and leave a message including your name, address, phone and the number of meals needed. Calling prior to noon will be much appreciated.

The menu includes ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner roll and lots of yummy dessert.

If you would like to volunteer to bake a turkey (we will supply), make a pan of green bean casserole, or provide a dessert, please call or text 541-212-2987. Also, volunteers are needed at the following times: set up 8- 11:30 a.m.; serving 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; cleanup 2-3:30 p.m.

Merry Christmas to all!

– Submitted by Susan Barton, Nyssa correspondent

Vale 'grab and go' at Starlite

A free Christmas dinner is offered in Vale on a first come, first served basis this Saturday, Dec. 25.

Pick-up for the “grab and go” event will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Starlite Café. It is made possible by community donations.

The menu includes sirloin roast, ham turkey and fixings, as well as pie.

For information, or to volunteer to help, call 541-473-2500.

