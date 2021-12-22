MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Rosalie Kendall Johnson passed away at her home in Fruitland, Idaho, on Dec. 10, 2021. (Submitted information)

Rosalie Kendall Johnson

December 10, 2021

Rosalie Kendall Johnson passed away at her home in Fruitland, Idaho, on Dec. 10, 2021.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Vale Christian Church at 11 a.m.

We encourage those that knew and loved Rosalie to share a meal with the family following the service.

Internment will follow at the Vale Cemetery at 2 p.m. The full obituary will be available at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com