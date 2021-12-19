PHOTO GALLERY

There was plenty of holiday cheer as young students sang songs of celebration recently at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Rosalie Navarrete and Amy Hernandez sing along with a Christmas song during a Christmas program presented by Cairo Elementary School last week. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

ONTARIO - Four Rivers Cultural Center echoed with the songs of Christmas last week during the Cairo Elementary School annual holiday concert.

The event on Thursday, Dec. 16, attracted a sizable crowd of parents, relatives and friends of the youthful singers who delivered a host of lively Christmas songs.

The concert was one of several held over the past few weeks to mark the holiday season.

Mario Cid Lazo (left) and Gerardo Perez Jimenez sing along with a Christmas song. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

