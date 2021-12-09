Free COMMUNITY

Saturday's drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic at Ontario Airport has an added attraction: $25 give certificates for vaccinated people who bring along unvaccinated friends to get the jab. The offer is good for families with children getting the vaccination, too.

Malheur County's Health Department is promoting the Covid vaccines by offering gift cards at the drive-thru event Saturday in Ontario. (Enterprise/file)

ONTARIO – Talk about friends helping friends…

The Malheur County Health Department is offering $25 gift cards to vaccinated people who bring a friend or friends to get a Covid vaccine this Saturday in Ontario. The newly vaccinated people also will receive gift cards.

The incentives are offered in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ontario Airport fire station.

Everyone age 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated against Covid – and the gift card offer also is good for adults who bring their children to get the shot.

There is no limit on the number of people one can bring, or gift cards one could receive. A parent bringing several children to be vaccinated will receive cards for each child.

