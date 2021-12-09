COMMUNITY

In Nyssa, community volunteers are joining together to help their neighbors and celebrate the holidays. Columnist Susan Barton follows up on the Thanksgiving dinner and the holiday parade.

Thanksgiving Dinner volunteers: LaLo Deleon, Gaylene Dewey, Tami Bellingham, Lyle Burgess, William Nance, Becky Burgess, Mary Shelton, Liz Lane, Paula Weston, Shiloh Shelton. Not pictured: a whole host of individuals who set up, cooked, served, cleaned up plus Kimberly Burgess and daughter Ana who decorated the tables. Photo credit: Susan Barton

The saying goes “It takes a village to raise a child” – which I would amend to, “It takes a community to have a community.”

This was true the past few weeks as businesses, individuals and organizations coming together to make our community shine.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner was awesome with volunteers and the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center coming together for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner and the opportunity to visit with folks not seen in a while. Thank you to Mary Shelton, the dinner crew and the Nyssa Police Department who delivered dinners to those unable to get out.

Good news for those who missed it: a repeat performance will be held on Christmas Day. Helpers and donations are needed. Contact Mary at 541-212-2987 if you can help.

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry continues to provide emergency food for those in our community needing a little assistance. The pantry is staffed by volunteers and relies on donations of both food items and finances.

The Amalgamated Sugar Company recently donated sugar to the pantry, just in time for holiday baking. Amalgamated has been a great partner of the pantry with frequent sugar donations. Last month, Nyssa Boy and Girl Scouts held a food drive and the community responded with donations of both food and finances.

Before the Nite Lite Christmas Parade, the call went out for “fluffers” to fluff the greenery décor on Main Street light poles. Six people responded and within an hour the greenery was fluffed and looking great for the evening parade.

The parade is an annual tradition hosted by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and the community again benefitted from the time devoted by volunteers to organize the event and by those who decorated horses, tractors and vehicles with lights.

Congratulations to Grand Marshals Steve and Robin Haun!

Make sure you find time to drive around Nyssa and enjoy the many homes decorated for the season.

Finally, if you are not involved in this amazing community there are many opportunities to find a way to give back. Find your place and be part of the village we call Nyssa.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

