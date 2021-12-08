PHOTO GALLERY

The Malheur County Fairgrounds featured two buildings with vendors eager to help fill holiday stockings and finish gift lists. The bazaar returns Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11.

Ana Bendix (right) helps a customer in her booth for the Red Barn of Fruitland at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

ONTARIO - The chance to find a gift that won't be on Amazon or in a big box store is a key draw for shoppers going to holiday bazaars.

And uniqueness was definitely the hallmark of what was available during the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Shoppers get a second chance to browse this weekend. The bazaar is scheduled to run again from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors are in the Commercial Building and in Girvin Hall. On Saturday, photos with Santa will be free.

Vendors are selling custom-made goods - from bird houses to toy cars to jewelry. They're selling jam and jellies, scarves, plants and plenty of holiday decor.

Holiday decorations of every sort were for sale by vendors at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Jan Jones of Ontario picks up a couple of whimsical yard signs at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Shoppers mull holiday rope art by Brittany Eicher of Redemption Ropes at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Malheur Nursery's booth featured a variety of holiday decor at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

A shopper mulls holiday decorations displayed by a vendor at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Shoppers look over possible gifts at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

