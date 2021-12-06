MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Bands from Treasure Valley Community College at last get to put on their holiday concert - a tradition missed the past two years. The show Tuesday night is free at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The TVCC Jazz Ensemble performs at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

ONTARIO - Musicians from Treasure Valley Community College will put on their first Christmas concert in two years on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The free show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. in the theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

The show will feature the jazz band, adult intermediate band and the wind symphony.

The 2019 Christmas concert was canceled because of snow. A later concert was scheduled for March – but the pandemic hit. That meant no concert in the 2020 holiday season.

“We haven’t been able to have a concert in two years so we are excited,” said Carl Sorensen, band leader.

The show opens with the jazz band performing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and three other selections. The intermediate band will open its five selections with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” followed by the wind symphony and its opening number, “Snow Day Celebration.”

All the bands will combine for the finale – “And To All A Good Night.”

Masks are required inside the cultural center and at the concert.

