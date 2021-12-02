MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Doug Wold was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boise. Wold also still faces numerous charges in Malheur County Circuit Court for a series of schemes he fostered in 2020.

Doug A. Wold, a former Fry Foods executive, was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Boise. (Idaho Department of Correction file)

BOISE – Doug Wold, who pilfered more that $100,000 from Fry Foods in 2020, was sentenced to 41 months in a federal prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boise for wire and mail fraud and money laundering

Wold pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Wold to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Wold, 48, could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 for wire and mail fraud and up to 10 years in prison for money laundering.

In May, Wold admitted to conducting an ambitious con operation when he worked as the human resource manager for Fry Foods in 2020.

Wold, who has an extensive criminal history, ran two schemes against Fry Foods, according to federal and state records.

Wold, hired by Fry Foods in June 2019, submitted false payroll requests for individuals who didn’t work, or no longer worked, at Fry Foods. Wold then intercepted those checks and deposited them into his own bank accounts.

He committed mail fraud related to a Covid testing program at the Weiser plant of Fry Foods in May 2020.

Wold arranged for Fry Foods to pay $39,995 to his own company, Hala Lallo Health, to do the testing.

According to the federal plea agreement, “in fact, Hala Lallo Health had no true role in providing the testing and another company did so for a greatly lower price.”

Wold used the diverted money to buy a speedboat and trailer for $69,116 – later seized by federal officials and forfeited by Wold.

He also “transferred proceeds of his schemes through various bank accounts that he controlled,” according to the May plea agreement.

Wold still faces 19 counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery in Malheur County Circuit Court related to the same conduct.

Thursday, Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney, who is out of town doing training, said he would follow up on the case when he returns next week.

“The outcome in this case reflects our office’s land standing commitment to hold accountable anyone who engages in corporate fraud,” said acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr.

