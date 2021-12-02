COMMUNITY EVENTS

A tree lighting, a gathering that celebrates "Christmas Magic," and a showing of local artist Eddie Melendrez' work are on the calendar in the coming days.

GALS, GUYS: “Christmas Magic” is the theme for the Gals ’n Guys Treasure Valley Connection gathering next Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Ontario.

The event will be held at Kirley’s Family Dining, 830 SE 1st Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the buffet served at 6 p.m. with the program.

The guest vocalist will be Adrian’s Obadiah Neasham, who recently released his newest album, “Good News” recorded with Crossroads Studio. He will sing music from the album as well as Christmas favorites.

The inspirational speaker, Carla Dalke of Boise, will present “My Best Christmas Ever.”

The cost for the event is $12. Reservations are encouraged by calling or texting Wanda at 208-739-5030.

Treasure Valley Connection is is associated with Stonecroft Ministries International. The next monthly supper meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 4, also at Kirley’s. The public is invited.

Artist Eddie Melendrez hopes his new show at Four Rivers Cultural Center will start a conversation. The show opens Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Submitted artwork)

ART SHOW: A showing of the works of local artist Eddie Melendrez will start with an opening event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Harano Gallery at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The exhibit continues through Jan. 28.

The exhibit features a series of acrylic and oil paintings on canvas that seek to start a conversation.

The exhibit explores the Mexican and Indigenous communities through the eyes of the artist. The title explains the aim as “Our struggle to be seen in the in-between space. Paintings of a people who history painted out.”

Melendrez said he hopes to inspire the community with his work and engage viewers who come out to the show with their heritage and their personal histories. He seeks to empower them with a sense of self and place using his art as a way to create discussion.

“I want people to reconnect,” he said.

LIGHTS ON: The Christmas Spirit and Lighting celebration will add a sparkling touch to the season this Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with a tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Children can get their photos taken with Santa Claus, and there will be activities and caroling.

MUSIC at TVCC: The concert bands of Treasure Valley Community College will perform a concert celebrating the season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Meyer-McLean Theater.

TVCC’s Symphony Orchestra will present its winter concern at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Tickets are available at 6:45 p.m. on performance nights. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $1 for TVCC students with ID.

VACCINATE: The Malheur County Health Department’s vaccine clinics continue in December.

The department is providing vaccines at its office, 1108 S.W. 4th St. in Ontario, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 9, Dec. 15 and Dec. 29. No appointment is necessary for this walk-up clinic.

There also will be vaccine clinics from:

• 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 – Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario.

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 – Ontario Airport fire station.

