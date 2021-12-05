EDUCATION

Student Jose Fletes is enthusiastic about the construction courses at Nyssa High School. He says skills he learns will help him realize his dream and help others.

Career Training (Malheur Enterprise graphic)

Editor’s note: This is a continuing series of articles highlighting students exploring vocations through Career and Technical Education classes offered in Malheur County high schools.

Meet Jose Fletes

Nyssa High School, grade 12

Class: Construction 3

Jose Fletes is learning skills for life in Nyssa High School's construction program. (Submitted photo)

Why I’m taking this class: I love to be able to create things that can be used and love to learn about tools, etc.

What I like about this class: I like that everything I’m being taught is going to help me when I get older – for anything, really.

What the community should know: I’d like that community to know if you don’t understand some of the things that are being taught, not to worry because if you ask for help, it will be explained to you in a way so you will understand it.

My future dream: My dream is to build my own house and be able to create and build anything that can help others, like building houses for the homeless.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.