Shirley Lea (Harvey) Grace

August 11, 1930 ~ Nov. 18, 2021

Shirley Lea (Harvey) Grace, 91, of Oregon Slope, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 18, 2021. Shirley was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Hazzard, Nebraska, to Roscoe A. and Mabel M. Harvey. They moved away from Nebraska during the Great Depression and lived in various places before settling on the Oregon Slope. Shirley attended Lincoln Grade School, Jefferson Grade School, and graduated from Ontario High School in 1948.

Shirley married the love of her life, Bill Grace, on June 2, 1949. They raised two sons, Hal and Rick, on the family ranch. Shirley lived out the remainder of her days on the family ranch after Bill’s passing in 2012.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Rick, and granddaughter Erin. She is survived by her son Hal Grace (Kelly); grandchildren Kris Wall (Alex), Nick Grace (Rachel); great-grandchildren Jackson Wall (Emily), Elisabeth Netjes, Hannah Grace, Charlianne Grace, William Grace; and great-great-grandson Jess Wall.

Graveside service was held Nov. 24 at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Memorials may be made to Park Community Church, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661. Condolences may be made to Grace’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.