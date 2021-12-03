MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Treasure Valley Community College is offering $1,000 scholarships to students who enroll for winter term as part of a "Stay on Track" initiative. The effort follows a fall scholarship program that sought to help students overcome obstacles linked to the pandemic economy.

The student center at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.

ONTARIO – Students and prospective students can get help – $1,000 worth – to stick with their educational goals at Treasure Valley Community College this winter.

The college is offering Stay on Track Scholarships for students who enroll for in-person or online classes in winter term.

The scholarships come to $1,000 for students taking at least 12 credits. Those registered for fewer than 12 credits qualify for a prorated amount.

Students who are already enrolled for winter classes don’t need to do anything more than attend and complete their courses. The scholarship amount is applied automatically.

However, students must be enrolled at TVCC by Dec. 15 to get in on the offer.

The college also will provide up to $1,000 for spring term to students who are enrolled this winter.

Abby Lee, TVCC’s public information director, said the campaign is a follow-up to last fall’s “Back on Track” program, which awarded $500 to students as an incentive for them to enroll and stay in college.

Lee said the scholarships come from federal Covid funding, which the college is using to help students pursue an education despite the challenges of the pandemic.

She said there was money remaining after the fall initiative, so officials decided to use it to help students enrolling this winter and spring – and to increase the amount.

She said the increase recognizes that students face increasing costs for gas, food and other living expenses that may make it challenging for them to stay in school.

Prospective students can learn about the scholarships and enroll with an online link at https://www.tvcc.cc/news/stay_on_track.cfm .

There are just a few exclusions to the scholarship offer. It is not available for dual-credit high school courses, non-credit courses or classes through the Center for Business, Workforce and Community Learning.

