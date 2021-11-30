PHOTO GALLERY

Friends and relatives headed for the field at Baker High School Saturday, Nov. 27, to congratulate the Adrian Antelopes on winning the state 1A football title. The Lopes beat the Powder Valley Badgers 46-38.

Sophomore Edgar Amaral celebrates the Lopes' state title on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Adrian won the state 1A title, defeating Powder Valley 46-38. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

BAKER CITY - As the final moments of the game ticked away, the Adrian Antelopes preserved their victory by taking a knee and running out the clock.

The players and coaches adjourned to the middle of the field, first shaking hands with the Powder Valley Badgers, then lining up for the trophy presentation, and finally a chance to greet family, friends and fans eager to congratulate the Lopes on winning the 1A state football championship on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Fans congratulate their Lopes on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Adrian won the state 1A title, defeating Powder Valley 46-38. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Adrian Antelopes celebrate after winning the state 1A football title Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Nolan Shira, the Adrian Middle School football coach, congratulates quarterback Conley Martin after the Lopes beat Powder Valley 46-38 for the state 1A title on Saturday, Nov. 27. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Adrian's Antelopes hold the trophy as the 1A state football champs after the title game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Lopes defeated Powder Valley 46-38 in Baker City. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Adrian Antelopes celebrate after winning the state 1A football title Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Adrian Antelopes line up after winning the state 1A football title Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Adrian players await the trophy presentation after the Lopes won the 1A state football title on Saturday, Nov. 27. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

George Ellsworth hands out championship medals after the Lopes beat Powder Valley 46-38 on Saturday, Nov. 27. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Lopes celebrate their 1A state football title on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Bautista family gathers for a post-victory photo on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

﻿

RELATED COVERAGE:

ADRIAN TITLE: Fumble recovery late in the game sets up winning score

ADRIAN TITLE: Fans show up in big numbers to cheer on Lopes

SUPPORT THIS KIND OF LOCAL JOURNALISM - At the Enterprise, we rely on those willing to pay for a subscription to pay our staff and cover our overhead. That’s why we ask you to subscribe if you haven’t already. You have two ways to get our news:

•DIGITAL – You get complete access to all our stories as they’re published on our website. To get this, click HERE.

•PRINT EDITION – Some people prefer to hold a newspaper instead of a laptop or cell phone. This is for you. To get this, click HERE.