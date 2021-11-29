Free PHOTO GALLERY

The football stadium at Baker High School was a sea of green - Adrian green - on Saturday, Nov. 27, as the Lopes took on the Powder Valley Badgers in the state 1A title game. Adrian won 46-38. See someone you know?

Fans cheer on their Lopes on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Adrian won the state 1A title, defeating Powder Valley 46-38. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

BAKER CITY - The Adrian Antelopes had plenty of support in the stands for the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The day started with a send-off rally in Adrian, then a tailgate picnic with burgers, and then it was game time. Handmade signs lined the rails. Fans came in all ages and sizes but they shared one common feature - they loved their Lopes.

Conley Martin, the Lope quarterback who led the team to the 46-38 win, said the players noted the crowd.

"It was a great advantage to have that much of the community there to support us, to have that rally of your family and friends around you," Martin said. "We wren't just playing for ourselves or our teammates but we were playing for the community."

Adrian players get an encouraging sendoff from town before the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian fans gathered for a tailgate picnic before the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian fans gathered for a tailgate picnic before the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Reese Martin cheers on her brothers Conley and Jace on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Beside her are Ryan Martin (center) and Bobby Davis. Davis played on Adrian teams that made it to the semifinals in 1988 and 1990. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Janessa Bautista, 7, cheers on the Lopes on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Adrian won the state 1A title, defeating Powder Valley 46-38. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Kimberly Bertalotto, mother of player Brock Bertalotto, holds Coach Bill Wortman's daughter Emma on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Adrian won the state 1A title, defeating Powder Valley 46-38. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian came from behind late in the game to take the lead and the state 1A football time on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Leonardo Bautista, 91, bundles up against the chill to watch two grandsons play for the Lopes on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Baker High School. Adrian won the state 1A title, defeating Powder Valley 46-38. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

