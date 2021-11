Free MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Check out photos from the celebration after Adrian defeated Powder Valley in the 1A state football title game Saturday in Baker City.

Adrian's Antelopes hold the trophy as the 1A state football champs after the title game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Lopes defeated Powder Valley 46-38 in Baker City. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

BAKER CITY - Final score: Adrian 46, Powder Valley 38.

The Adrian Antelopes celebrate after winning the state 1A football title Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Adrian Antelopes line up after winning the state 1A football title Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Stats going into Saturday's title contest:

Team records

Adrian (High Desert League): 12-0

Powder Valley (Old Oregon League): 11-1

Path through the playoffs

ADRIAN:

Adrian 58, Imbler 0

Adrian 88, Dufur 6

Adrian 62, Lost River 20

POWDER VALLEY:

Powder Valley 70, Perrydale 34

Powder Valley 36, Myrtle Point 0

Powder Valley 46, St. Paul 8