MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Antelopes play in Baker City on Saturday, Nov. 27, against the Powder Valley Badgers. Tickets are available only online and not at the gate. Here's all you need to know about the match-up.

Adrian's Sam Kiely and other Lope defenders wrap up a runner in a semifinal playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 20, against Lost River. The Lopes won 62-20. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Teams: Adrian Antelopes vs. Powder Valley Badgers

Game time: 1 p.m. Pacific. Gates open at noon.

Game day weather: Partly sunny, high near 48, calm wind become south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Location: Baker High School, Baker City

Parking: Free lot, on street

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students.

NOTE: NO tickets are sold at the gate. All tickets must be bought online. Go HERE.

Broadcast:

NFHS Network

OSAA Radio Network

Team records:

Adrian (High Desert League): 12-0

Powder Valley (Old Oregon League): 11-1

Previous match:

Oct. 1 – Adrian 38, Powder Valley 0

Path through the playoffs:

ADRIAN:

Adrian 58, Imbler 0

Adrian 88, Dufur 6

Adrian 62, Lost River 20

POWDER VALLEY:

Powder Valley 70, Perrydale 34

Powder Valley 36, Myrtle Point 0

Powder Valley 46, St. Paul 8

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES:

2A: Coquille vs. Kennedy – at Cottage Grove High School

3A: Siuslaw vs. South Umpquad – at Cottage Grove High School

4A: Marshfield vs. Marist – at Cottage Grove High School

5A: Thurston vs. Silverton – at Hillsboro Stadium

6A SEMIFINAL: Central Catholic vs. Jesuit, Tualatin vs. West Linn – at Hillsboro Stadium

