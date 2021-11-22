MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Antelopes face Powder Valley in a post-Thanksgiving game scheduled for Saturday. Nov. 27, at Baker High School.

Adrian's Conley Martin follows Jace Martin upfield in a semifinal playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 20, against Lost River. The Lopes won 62-20. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

The Adrian Antelopes will be playing neighbors on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the 1A state football championship.

The Lopes beat Lost River 62-20 on Saturday, Nov. 20, to advance to the title game against the Powder Valley Badgers of North Powder.

The title game is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT at Baker High School in Baker City.

The Lopes won the state championship in 2014 and again in 2019, that win coming in combined play with Jordan Valley.

Powder Valley has one state title in its history, from 2003.

The two teams clashed earlier this season, with the Lopes defeating the Badgers 38-0 on Oct. 1.

On Saturday, the Lopes relied again on a relentless ground game led by Conley Martin to overwhelm Lost River in a game played at Caldera High School in Bend.

The Lopes scored in less than three minutes after the game started, going 63 yards in eight plays. The drive was capped by Conley Martin’s 6-yard scoring run.

That would be the first of his six scoring runs. The other touchdown runs were 58, 48, 41, 32, and 17 yards.

He also threw a scoring pass, a 26-yard strike to Riley Griffin.

Jace Martin had scoring runs of 56 and 48 yards and led the Lope defense with 13 solo tackles and one assist. Carter Bayes had 7 solo tackles and 2 assists.

The Lopes racked up 437 yards rushing to 131 for Lost River and added another 137 yards passing for a total of 507 yards.

Lost River was the first team this season to score more than one touchdown against the Lopes.

In the playoffs so far, Adrian defeated Imbler 58-0 and Dufur 88-6.

